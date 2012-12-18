By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Dec 18 The European Union set Google
an ultimatum on Tuesday, giving it a month to come up
with detailed proposals to resolve a two-year investigation into
complaints that it used its power to block rivals, including
Microsoft.
The EU's antitrust chief, Joaquin Almunia, delivered the
deadline in a meeting with Google Executive Chairman Eric
Schmidt in Brussels.
If it fails to address the complaints, the world's most
popular search engine could face a lengthy battle with what is
arguably the world's most powerful antitrust authority. If found
guilty, it could mean a fine of up to 10 percent of its revenue,
or $4 billion.
"Since our preliminary talks with Google started in July, we
have substantially reduced our differences regarding possible
ways to address each of the four competition concerns expressed
by the Commission," Almunia said in a statement.
"On the basis of the progress made, I now expect Google to
come forward with a detailed commitment text in January 2013."
Almunia said he would seek feedback from rivals and users
once he has received Google's proposal.
Google said it continues to work co-operatively with the
Commission.
The European Commission has been examining informal
settlement proposals from Google since July but has not sought
feedback from the complainants, suggesting it is not convinced
by what Google has put on the table so far.
The EU watchdog's two-year investigation has centered on
complaints that Google unfairly favored its services over its
rivals in search results, and that it may have copied material
from travel and restaurant websites without permission.
The Commission is also looking into whether Google
restricted advertisers from transferring their data to rivals.
The Commission's decision to press Google to offer more
far-reaching concessions comes in sharp contrast to the case
U.S. regulators have against the company.
Sources told Reuters the U.S. Federal Trade Commission could
drop their investigation into Google without requiring any major
change in how the company does business.