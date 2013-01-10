LONDON Jan 10 Google will be forced to
change the way its search results are presented in Europe or
face antitrust charges for "diverting traffic" to its own
services, The Financial Times reported the European Union's
antitrust chief as saying.
The EU's competition commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, told the
newspaper in an interview published on Friday that he intends to
prevent Google from allegedly distorting choices for consumers
and taking business from rivals.
"We are still investigating, but my conviction is
are diverting traffic," the newspaper quoted him as saying,
referring to Google's preferential treatment of its own vertical
search services.
"They are monetizing this kind of business, the strong
position they have in the general search market and this is not
only a dominant position, I think - I fear - there is an abuse
of this dominant position," he said.
The EU issued Google an ultimatum on Dec. 18, giving it a
month to come up with detailed proposals to resolved a two-year
investigation into complaints that it used its power to block
rivals such as Microsoft
Google has been the center of a two-year investigation by
the EU based on complaints that Google unfairly favored its
services over its rivals in search results and that it may have
copied material from travel and restaurant websites without
permission.
Almunia told the newspaper that his concern was "the way
they present their own services" and that he was "not discussing
the algorithm" the top-secret formula behind Google's search
engine.
The FT said this suggested one facet of the solution would
be labeling when Google's in-house services - such as shopping
comparison information - are artificially given higher billing
than rivals, although other changes would likely apply to how
Google services are displayed within general search engines.
He also said that while Google showed a more constructive
approach at a meeting in December, he warned that he would be
"obliged" to issue formal charges if its proposal was
unsatisfactory.
Google spokesman Al Verney said: "We continue to work
cooperatively with the commission."
DIVERGENCE FROM U.S.
Almunia's spokesman confirmed the quotes in the FT but said
they did not add a new position on behalf of the European
Commission.
"He was highlighting that we think the preferential
treatment may lead to diversion of traffic, which we consider
anticompetitive. That's a basic concern we have as we explained
last May," the spokesman, Antoine Colombani, told Reuters.
The EU's stance on Google marks a sharply different approach
to that of U.S regulators, who last week ended their
investigation into the company and concluded that it had not
manipulated its Web search results to hurt rivals, a verdict
which disappointed its rivals.
Almunia told the FT that the EU's rare divergence with the
U.S. was due to the differing legal standards for abuse of
dominance, as well as Google's stronger position in Europe where
it handles more than 90 percent of searches.
He also dismissed the idea that an intervention would cause
a rift with the US and trigger outrage at a European meddling
with a US corporate giant.
He said, "I have never received a single message coming from
the other side of the Atlantic saying, 'hey, what are you
doing?' Everyone knows this is global."
Almunia said a separate a less advanced probe into Google's
Android's operating system will remain open and outside the
settlement.