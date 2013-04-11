BRUSSELS, April 11 Google has formally submitted a package of concessions to the European Commission to try end a two-year antitrust investigation, the Commission said on Thursday.

The world's most popular search engine first offered proposals at the end of January following a spate of complaints from rivals such as Microsoft which triggered off the Commission's investigation in November 2010.

But it has now made a formal offer of concessions.

"In the last few weeks, the Commission completed its preliminary assessment formally setting out its concerns. On this basis, Google then made a formal submission of commitments to the Commission," said Antoine Colombani, the Commission's spokesman on competition policy.

"We are now preparing the launch of a market test to seek feedback from market players, including complainants, on these commitment proposals," he said.