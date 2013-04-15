* Chance for rivals to push regulator for more concessions
* Complainant ICOMP says labelling proposal is non-starter
* Concessions would be valid for 5 years in Europe
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 15 Google's rivals
could get the chance to ramp up pressure for tougher concessions
from the search giant when they are asked, possibly as early as
this week, to study its proposals for ending an EU antitrust
investigation.
The world's most popular search engine formally submitted a
package of concessions to European regulators last week and
three people familiar with the matter said on Monday these could
be put to rivals this week in a market test.
The proposals are intended to settle an investigation dating
from November 2010 and stave off a fine that could be as high as
$5 billion if the company were found to have breached EU rules.
"It is possible the market test could start this week," said
one of the sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The spokesman for competition policy at the European
Commission, Antoine Colombani, declined to comment. Google
spokesman Al Verney said the company continued to work
cooperatively with the EU antitrust watchdog.
Complainants against Google include Microsoft,
online mapping services, smaller rival search engines across
Europe, publishers, online travel sites such as TripAdvisor and
Expedia, and price comparison sites.
Neither the Commission nor Google have given details of the
proposals. But people familiar with the matter have told Reuters
these could include Google labelling its own services to
differentiate them from rivals', and also imposing fewer
restrictions on advertisers.
Google's opponents have already indicated labelling will not
address their concerns.
"Labelling is a non-starter and may be worse than the
existing situation," said David Wood, a lawyer for online
lobbying group ICOMP, whose members include Microsoft and four
other complainants.
Any concessions the regulators accept from Google will be
valid for five years in Europe and be monitored by a trustee to
ensure compliance, one of the sources said.
"Rival services will be shown more prominently in search
results, with three links to three different search engines,"
this person said.
"Advertising space in Google Shopping will be reserved
exclusively for vertical search sites," the person said,
referring to speciality search functions focused on specific
topics.
Rivals can also mark out sensitive information such as
addresses, telephone numbers, opening hours and reviews which
they do not want Google to use.
"This is especially for local search sites and product
search sites, such as online travel site TripAdvisor and
Nextag," the person said.
The Financial Times first reported on the details of
Google's offer.