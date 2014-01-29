* Google will escape possible fine up to $5 bln
* Third set of concessions "much better" - sources
* Regulator will not market test latest proposal - sources
* Deal expected in coming days or couple of weeks - sources
(Adds details, Google, European Commission comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 Google is close to
settling a three-year antitrust probe by European regulators
after it offered "much better" concessions to allay concerns
over blocking rivals from internet search results, two sources
said on Wednesday.
A settlement under the European Commission's competition
rules means that Google, the world's biggest internet search
engine, will escape a possible fine of as much as $5 billion or
10 percent of its 2012 revenue.
Google and the Commission are close to a deal and a decision
is expected in the next few days or in a couple of weeks at the
latest, a senior European Union official told Reuters.
A second person familiar with the matter confirmed the
likely settlement.
A Commission spokesman declined to comment on whether or not
a deal was close. "We are at a critical moment in the
investigation," he said.
"We don't comment on rumours and speculation," a Google
spokesman said in a statement.
The EU official said Google's latest proposal, its third
since EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia rejected an
earlier offer as unacceptable, was "much better".
It includes commitments from Google on how it treats rivals
and how it uses content from other providers in future.
The Commission has said that Google may have favoured its
own products and services in search results at the expense of
competitors.
Google submitted the new offer in mid-January, in essence
building on its second proposal with no dramatic changes, the
second source said.
In that offer, the U.S. company said it would let rivals
display their logos and web links in a prominent box, and
content providers decide what material Google can use for its
own services.
It would also make it easier for advertisers to move their
campaigns to rival platforms such as Yahoo! and Microsoft's
Bing.
EU regulators will not seek feedback from the 125 rivals,
including Microsoft and third parties who commented on Google's
previous proposals as they have a clear idea of their thinking
after the last two market tests, the official said.
That is likely to anger Google's competitors.
Complainants such as British price comparison site Foundem,
German online mapping service Hotmaps and U.S. online travel
sites Expedia and TripAdvisor have said Google's
earlier concessions would only entrench its dominance, and that
it would be better for regulators not to do a deal than end up
with a flawed outcome.
Almunia and Google executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, who
were both in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum last week,
are in permanent contact, the official said.
Google's success in escaping an EU sanction and fines
mirrors a similar outcome with U.S. antitrust regulators.
The Federal Trade Commission in January last year ended a
19-month investigation with just a mild reprimand against the
company, saying it had not manipulated its web site results and
disappointing rivals and critics.
