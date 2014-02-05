BRUSSELS Feb 5 Google has offered
further concessions to address regulatory concerns about its
search results, the European Commission said on Wednesday,
taking the company a step closer to settling a three-year
investigation and prevent a fine of up to $5 billion.
The world's dominant search engine has been the focus of a
European Commission investigation since November 2010, after
more than a dozen complainants across Europe accused the company
of promoting its own services at their expense.
Google has now made three attempts to resolve the case, with
the latest moves looking like they will be enough to settle it.
"I believe that the new proposal obtained from Google after
long and difficult talks can now address the Commission's
concerns," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said in a statement.
The Commission said it would make a final decision after
obtaining feedback from Google's rivals.
Reuters reported on Jan. 29 that the EU's competition
authority and Google were close to a deal to resolve the
investigation.
Google's success in escaping possibly heavier sanctions
mirrors a similar outcome in the United States last year, where
Google received only a mild reprimand from the Federal Trade
Commission.
Almunia, who has been in charge of antitrust issues at the
European Commission since 2009, has developed a trackrecord of
resolving cases via settlements rather than fines.
Google's ability to resolve competition issues in two major
regions without a fine stands in sharp contrast to rival
Microsoft, whose prickly relations with EU regulators landed it
total fines of more than 2.2 billion euros over the past decade.
Under its latest proposals, Google, which has a 75 percent
share of the European search market according to consultancy
comScore, will let three rivals display their logos and web
links in a prominent box, and content providers will be able to
decide what material Google can use for its own services.
Google will also scrap restrictions that prevent advertisers
from moving their campaigns to rival platforms such as Yahoo!'s
search tool and Microsoft's Bing.