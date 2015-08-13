(Adds source)
By Julia Fioretti and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Aug 13 Google Inc, the
world's most popular Internet search engine, has been given an
extra two weeks to counter European Union charges of abusing its
market power in a dozen EU countries and stave off a possible
billion-euro fine.
The European Commission has extended the deadline for
replying to the charges to Aug. 31 from July 17, a Google
spokesman said on Thursday.
This is the second extension for the company, which had
originally been told to respond to the Commission's charge
sheet, or statement of objections, by July 7.
The Commission, which in April accused Google of distorting
web search results to favour its shopping service, confirmed
that it had accepted the company's request for additional time
to reply.
"In line with normal practice, the Commission analysed the
reasons for the request. As a result, it has granted an
extension allowing Google to fully exercise its rights of
defence," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said.
Google will not ask for a closed-door hearing to defend its
case, said a source familiar with the matter. Some antitrust
experts said that such events, attended by senior Commission
officials and national competition regulators, rarely yield
positive results for companies.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's
charges in April escalated a five-year investigation that Google
has tried to settle three times without success.
The company could face a fine set at a level sufficient to
ensure deterrence if found guilty, according to the Commission's
charge sheet seen by Reuters. The EU antitrust authority can
sanction wrongdoers up to 10 percent of their global turnover.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman)