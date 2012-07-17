BRUSSELS, July 17 Google has offered an
improved package of concessions to EU regulators in a bid to
settle an antitrust investigation and avert a possible hefty
fine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The world's most popular search engine submitted some
proposals early this month to the European Commission after the
EU watchdog gave it a last chance to respond to more than a
dozen complaints about its business practices.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia pointed to four
areas of concern. He said Google's general search engine may
unfairly favour other Google services and may have copied
original material from other websites, such as travel and
restaurant reviews, without their permission.
He also said the company's advertising deals may exclude
third parties from concluding similar deals with rivals while
contractual restrictions on software developers may prevent
advertisers from transferring their online campaigns to rival
search engines.
Google had now submitted a revised package of concessions
after Almunia spoke to its chairman, Eric Schmidt, and requested
it to clarify some of the elements, the Financial Times said,
without citing any sources.
The newspaper said Almunia would decide in the next two
weeks whether to accept Google's offer or charge the company
with anti-competitive behaviour.
If found guilty of the latter, Google could face a fine of
up to 10 percent of its revenue -- based on its 2011 results,
this would be nearly $4 billion.
Almunia's spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment.
Google spokesman Al Verney said the company was continuing to
cooperate with the Commission.
The European Commission opened a probe into Google in
November 2010 after rivals, including Microsoft, took
their grievances to the regulator.