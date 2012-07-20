LONDON, July 20 EU regulators are demanding that
Google makes broad changes to its mobile services as
talks to settle an antitrust investigation enter their final
days, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia favours reaching
a settlement with the world's most popular search engine, which
may face formal charges if concessions about its business
practices are not made.
The newspaper cited people briefed on the case in Brussels
as saying the talks are on a "knife-edge" and Almunia is
expected to decide next week whether they are worth continuing.
Google has submitted revised proposals to the European
Commission after pressure from the EU watchdog to answer
complaints about its business practices.