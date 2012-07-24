* Commission says has reached good understanding with Google
* Concession proposal relates to PCs, tablets, mobile
devices, an EU concern
* A settlement would mean no fines for Google
* Commissioner Almunia may make announcement Wednesday
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 24 Google took a
significant step toward resolving its antitrust problems in the
EU after regulators warmed to new concessions offered to settle
an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour and
avert a possible fine.
The European Commission said on Tuesday that there was a
"level of good understanding" with the world's most popular
search engine regarding its latest proposals that would form the
basis of discussions before the Commission makes a final
decision whether to accept them.
The comments from the Commission came after Google - to
comply with the EU watchdog's demand - revised initial proposals
to cover computers, tablets and mobile devices, a source said.
The Commission did not say what Google had proposed but did
say that the concessions formed the basis of further technical
discussions.
If the company does eventually convince the EU regulator of
the merits of its offer, it would avoid the kind of lengthy
battle that plagued its rival Microsoft in the last
decade and ended in more than a billion euros in fines.
"I can confirm we have reached a good level of understanding
with Google based on its proposals," EU competition policy
spokesman Antoine Colombani said on Tuesday.
"There will soon be discussions at technical level. We hope
this process will lead to remedies addressing our concerns," he
said.
A Google spokeswoman said: "We continue to work
cooperatively with the European Commission."
FLESHING OUT THE BONES
The source said Google's latest proposals covered the four
areas of concerns cited by EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia in May but were not very detailed.
"The technical meetings will put flesh on the bones," the
source said.
The source said the revised concessions focused on the
presentation of search results, how reviews appear in the search
results and adjustment or removal of some contractual
restrictions.
The EU watchdog has said Google may unfairly favour other
Google services over rivals and may have copied material from
other websites, such as travel and restaurant reviews, without
permission.
It is also concerned that Google's advertising deals may
exclude third parties from concluding similar deals with rivals
while contractual restrictions on software developers may
prevent advertisers from transferring their online campaigns to
rival search engines.
The FairSearch coalition, whose members include online
travel agencies and Google complainants Expedia and
TripAdvisor, said monitoring was crucial to ensure that Google
lives up to its word.
"Any binding set of changes to Google's practices must be
paired with strong ongoing monitoring and enforcement mechanisms
to ensure that the company does not return to its
anti-competitive practices," the group said in a statement.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their turnover
for breaching EU rules. In Google's case, that could reach $4
billion based on its 2011 results.
Almunia is holding a news conference on a number of cases on
Wednesday. The source told Reuters Almunia was likely to make an
announcement about Google then.
Google has been under the EU regulatory spotlight in the
last 18 months following complaints from more than a dozen
rivals including Microsoft.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also investigating
Google on similar claims.