By Foo Yun Chee
PARIS Feb 22 EU regulators hope to resolve a
two-year investigation into U.S. internet company Google
in the latter half of the year, the EU's antitrust
chief said on Friday, although a rival expressed scepticism
about the effectiveness of any solution.
The European Commission - the EU's executive arm - has been
examining proposals put forward by Google to resolve complaints
from more than a dozen companies, including Microsoft,
that Google was using its market dominance to block competitors.
"We can reach an agreement after the summer break. We can
envisage this as a possible deadline," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a Concurrences Journal
conference.
The Commission is closed for its summer break for most of
August.
Almunia said there would only be a decision "if everything
was okay." Neither Google nor the EU antitrust authority have
detailed what concessions the U.S. group has offered. If the EU
authority accepts the offer, it would mean no fine for Google.
People familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters
that Google offered to label its own services in search results
to differentiate them from rival services, and also to impose
fewer restrictions on advertisers.
The Commission is expected to seek feedback from Google
rivals and other third parties once it completes its examination
of the concessions.
However, British price comparison site and Google
complainant Foundem had doubts about the efficacy of any
proposals from the U.S. company.
"We will withhold judgement on Google's proposals until we
have seen them, but everything we have learned about Google
makes us sceptical that it would volunteer truly effective
remedies until it has been formally charged with infringement,"
said Foundem Chief Executive Shivaun Raff.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission last month ended its own
investigation without any significant action, handing Google a
major victory.
EU regulators have said Google may have favoured its own
search services over those of rivals, copied travel and
restaurant reviews from competing sites without permission, and
placed restrictions on advertisers and advertising.