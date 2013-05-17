By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 17 EU antitrust regulators have
given some of Google's rivals more time to study its
proposals to settle anti-competitive complaints, which could
provide more leverage to pry further concessions from the
Internet search giant.
The European Commission last month told interested parties
they had until May 26 to say if they are satisfied with the
offer by the world's most popular search engine to mark out its
services from rival products in Internet search results.
The EU antitrust authority has given some rivals until June
27 to complete their technical analysis of Google's proposals,
said one person familiar with the matter.
The regulator is able to grant extensions if there are
strong grounds for doing so. A Commission competition spokesman,
Antoine Colombani, declined to comment on the Google case.
Several Google competitors and complainants about the
company's practices have been critical of the proposed
settlement, which includes providing links to at least three
competing search engines, and allowing rivals to stop Google
from using specific information.
According to British price comparison site Foundem, Google's
offer would only reinforce its dominance. Google has more than
80 percent share of the market in Europe, according to research
firm comScore.
Other critics said the proposal would force rivals to
compete among themselves, raising their costs and increasing
merchants' dependency on Google.
If Google clinches a deal with the Commission, it would
avoid a finding of infringement of competition rules and a
possible fine that could be as much as $5 billion or 10 percent
of its global revenue.