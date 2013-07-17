BRUSSELS, July 17 European Union regulators have
asked Google to offer more concessions to allay
concerns that it is blocking competitors in web search results,
the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
The world's most popular search engine submitted its
proposal to the European Commission in April to end a three-year
investigation. The EU competition regulator later sought
feedback from Google's rivals and third parties.
"After an analysis of the market test that was concluded on
June 27, I concluded that the proposals that Google sent to us
are not enough to overcome our concerns," European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.
"In this sense, I wrote a letter to Google, to Mr Schmidt
(Google's executive chairman), asking Google to present better
proposals, to improve its proposal," he said.