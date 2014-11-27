BRUSSELS Nov 27 European Parliament lawmakers voted on Thursday in favour of a resolution urging antitrust regulators to consider splitting Internet search engines such as Google from other commercial services, one of the bill's sponsors said.

"Clear adoption by EP of digital single market motion, including unbundling for search engine if needed," Spanish liberal lawmaker Ramon Tremosa said on Twitter. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Alastair Macdonald)