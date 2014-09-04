* Google case started with EU investigation in late 2010
* EU's Almunia will leave office in two months
* Deal will only escalate market abuse, Google rival says
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 Google's antitrust
deal with EU regulators was criticised by Microsoft and
other competitors in a last-ditch attempt to influence European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia before he leaves office
at the end of October.
The Competition Commissioner is preparing to decide whether
to wrap up the case or hand it over to his successor when his
mandate ends, after spending three years examining whether
Google squeezes out rival services in online search results.
Almunia reached a preliminary deal with the world's most
popular Internet search engine in February. He has told 18
complainants that he intends to rebuff their grievances and is
now examining their responses.
Microsoft's director of competition law, Jean-Yves Art, said
the U.S. software company was particularly concerned about
Google's contractual curbs on advertisers making it difficult
for them to switch to other online platforms.
"The proposals don't cure or eliminate all restrictions that
we and rivals see. There are still restrictions preventing them
from providing interoperability," he said at a news conference
organised by a host of Google complainants.
The head of British price-comparison site Foundem, Shivaun
Raff, said the Commission had no evidence that Google's offer to
let three rivals display their logos and web links in a box and
allow content providers to decide what material Google can use
for its own services would resolve competition issues.
"(Google's proposals) are not a remedy. They are a
catastrophic escalation of the abuse," Raff said.
The case has become highly politicised, with sources saying
about a third of Almunia's colleagues in the Commission are
opposed to the deal. Sources told Reuters the EU may close the
current case and open another one into Google's Android mobile
operating system.
Almunia's spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment.
Google spokesman Al Verney said: "We've co-operated fully with
the European Commission's investigation over the last four
years. Our proposal addresses all of the EC's concerns, and
greatly increases the visibility of rival services."
Also at the meeting were representatives from newspapers and
magazine publishers across Europe, lobbying group ETTSA whose
members include online travel site and Google complainant
Expedia, and several complainants from Germany, Britain
and France.
