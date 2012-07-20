BRUSSELS, July 20 EU antitrust regulators want
Google to offer concessions on how its search engine
works on all platforms, including computers, tablets and mobile
devices, two people familiar with the issue said on Friday.
If Google is not able to provide the concessions, it will
face charges of anticompetitive behaviour and could face severe
fines, the EU's competition commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, has
said. Almunia wants remedies for all computing devices that have
access to the Internet and provide a search capability, one of
the people said.
Earlier this month, the world's most popular search engine
proposed concessions in a bid to settle an 18-month long
investigation fueled by complaints from rivals including
Microsoft..
The European Commission is now examining the offer.