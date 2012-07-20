* Regulator wants remedies for computers, tablets, mobiles
* Google could face formal charges if no concessions
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 20 EU regulators, investigating
Google for alleged anti-competitive behaviour, want the
internet search giant to offer concessions that cover all
platforms, including computers, tablets and mobile devices, two
people familiar with the issue said on Friday.
If Google is not able to provide satisfactory concessions,
it will face charges and potentially severe fines, the EU's
competition commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, has said.
Almunia wants remedies for all computing devices that have
access to the Internet and provide a search capability, one of
the people said.
Mobile devices and tablets are increasingly becoming
gateways to the Web and Web-based content such as movies and
music.
Earlier this month, the world's most popular search engine
proposed concessions in a bid to settle an 18-month long
investigation fueled by complaints from rivals including
Microsoft. Neither Google nor the EU have said what
those concessions were.
The European Commission is now examining the offer. The EU
watchdog has said Google may unfairly favour other Google
services over rivals and may have copied material from other
websites, such as travel and restaurant reviews without
permission.
It is also concerned that Google's advertising deals may
exclude third parties from concluding similar deals with rivals
while contractual restrictions on software developers may
prevent advertisers from transferring their online campaigns to
rival search engines.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their turnover
for breaching EU rules. In Google's case, that could reach $4
billion based on its 2011 results.