BRUSSELS Dec 5 EU antitrust regulators have not
yet made a decision in their case against Google and
talks are proceeding with the Internet search firm to resolve
complaints that it used its clout to block rivals, the EU's
competition chief said.
"We are in the process of conversation with Google to try to
reach a settlement, but we are not there yet," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference on
Wednesday.
Almunia also said a market test of concessions proposed by
U.S.-based UPS to allay regulatory worries over its
proposed takeover of Dutch peer TNT showed competitors
and third parties were not satisfied with the offer.
"We have come back to the parties, informing them of some of
our concerns, given the result of the market test. They are in
conversation with the case team, I am following very, very
closely this conversation," he said.