* EU court adviser says Google should follow EU privacy law
* But search giant not responsible for deleting weblinks
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, June 25 Google is subject to
EU privacy law but is not obliged to delete sensitive
information from its search index, an adviser to the highest
European Union court said, in a case that tests whether people
can erase harmful content from the Web.
The adviser's opinion vindicates the internet search giant's
position that it cannot erase legal content from the Web even if
it is harmful to an individual. But the opinion also rejected
the view of many internet firms that they are not bound by EU
privacy law.
"Requesting search engine service providers to suppress
legitimate and legal information that has entered the public
domain would entail an interference with the freedom of
expression," the court said in a statement communicating
Advocate General Niilo Jaaskinen's opinion.
Jaaskinen said that while internet firms operating in the
European Union must adhere to national data protection
legislation, that did not oblige them to remove personal content
produced by others.
"Search engine service providers are not responsible, on the
basis of the Data Protection Directive, for personal data
appearing on web pages they process," the statement said.
A final judgment on the case is expected before the end of
the year. Judges in the European Court of Justice are not bound
by the advocate general's opinion, but follow such
recommendations in the majority of cases.
The opinion follows a complaint by a Spanish man that an
auction notice of his home after it was repossessed infringes
his privacy and should be deleted from Google's search results.
It is just one of 180 similar cases in Spain to have content
deleted from Google searches. Those cases are on hold pending
the EU court's decision.
The original auction notice was published in a Spanish
newspaper, which said it was under a legal obligation to publish
the notice.
Google welcomed the advocate general's opinion, saying it
supported the company's view that deleting such content amounted
to censorship.
"This is a good opinion for free expression," Google's Bill
Echikson said in an emailed statement.
But Internet companies may be disappointed at the opinion
that they should follow EU privacy law even if the data is
handled outside the European Union. Many internet firms maintain
that handling data outside the 27-member bloc puts them beyond
the reach of EU privacy law.
The advocate general disagreed and said that even the
presence of an ads business which is fundamental to the business
model of companies such as Google means they should follow EU
law. If that view is upheld by the ECJ judges it could put
search firms under even more pressure to protect the data of
privacy hungry Europeans.
Google faces fines in both Spain and France if it does not
change its privacy policy, which allows it to collect and
combine personal data across its services such as email and
Youtube.