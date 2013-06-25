* EU court adviser says Google should follow EU privacy law
* But search giant not responsible for deleting weblinks
* Court opinion represents a victory for U.S. search firm
By Claire Davenport and Michele Sinner
BRUSSELS/LUXEMBOURG, June 25 Google must respect
EU privacy law but is not obliged to delete sensitive
information from its search index, an adviser to the highest
European Union court said, in a case that tests whether people
can have harmful content erased from the Web.
The adviser backed the internet search giant's position that
it cannot erase legal content from the internet even if it is
harmful to an individual. But he rejected the view of many U.S.
internet firms that they are not bound by EU privacy law.
"Requesting search engine service providers to suppress
legitimate and legal information that has entered the public
domain would entail an interference with the freedom of
expression," the Luxembourg-based court said in a statement
setting out Advocate General Niilo Jaaskinen's opinion.
While internet-based firms operating in the European Union
must adhere to national data protection laws, that did not
oblige them to remove personal content produced by third
parties, the statement said.
"Search engine service providers are not responsible, on the
basis of the (EU's) Data Protection Directive, for personal data
appearing on web pages they process."
Lawyers agree that Google's search algorithms, which hunt
and list weblinks based on how relevant they may be, would not
be in a position to "know" whether data was personal or not.
"A search engine is just a tool," said Eduardo Ustaran, a
London-based lawyer from Field Fisher Waterhouse. "The nature of
that information is irrelevant. It is just ones and zeros."
A final judgment on the case is expected before the end of
the year. Judges in the European Court of Justice are not bound
by an advocate general's opinion, but follow such
recommendations in the majority of cases.
The case stems from a complaint by a Spanish man that a
public notice announcing that his home was up for auction after
being repossessed infringed his privacy and should be deleted
from Google's search results.
His case is one of 180 similar examples in Spain in which
people have sought to have content deleted from Google searches.
The other cases are on hold pending the EU court's decision.
The original auction announcement was from a Spanish
newspaper, which said it was under a legal obligation to publish
the notice.
Google welcomed the advocate general's opinion, saying it
supported the company's view that deleting such content amounted
to censorship.
"This is a good opinion for free expression," said Bill
Echikson, Google's head of free expression in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa, in an emailed statement.
ADVERTISING BUSINESS
But Internet companies may be disappointed at the opinion
that they should follow EU privacy law even if the data is
handled outside the European Union. Many internet firms maintain
that handling data outside the 27-member bloc means they are not
subject to EU privacy law.
The advocate general said that even the presence of an
advertisings business, which is fundamental to the model of
companies such as Google and which targets people in Spain,
means they must follow EU law. If that view is upheld by the
ECJ, it could put search firms under more pressure to protect
the data of privacy-hungry Europeans.
COMING OVERHAUL
The European Union is finalising a major overhaul of its
20-year-old data protection law that would make internet
companies follow EU rules if their services target European
consumers.
The overhaul is part of a push for increased data privacy in
Europe, which has gained urgency after revelation of a
large-scale U.S. Internet spying programme targeted at
foreigners.
Google also faces fines in both Spain and France if it does
not change its privacy policy, which allows it to collect and
combine personal data across its services such as email and
Youtube. Privacy watchdogs in several other countries are also
assessing Google's services under their national
rules.
The EU overhaul is also intended to give citizens "a right
to be forgotten" even though it is not yet clear in what
circumstances that right could be invoked. The advocate general
said such a right does not exist in current legislation.