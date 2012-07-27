BRUSSELS, July 27 EU competition regulators
temporarily cleared 18 billion euros ($22 billion) in state aid
for four of Greece's largest banks -- National, Alpha
, EFG Eurobank, Piraeus -- and said
they would assess the support to see if it gives them an unfair
advantage.
The bridge recapitalisation was granted by the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund in April as part of the banks' planned
share capital increases.
The European Commission said on Friday it had approved the
aid for six months, while it waits for the Greek authorities to
present details of the conversion of the bridge recapitalisation
into a final recapitalisation.
The EU watchdog said it would study the aid to see if it was
in line with EU state aid rules.
Separately, the Commission also cleared 1.7 billion euros of
public support to wind down Proton Bank. It will now investigate
the restructuring plan for the new group created from the
remains of that bank.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
