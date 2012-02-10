NEW DELHI Feb 10 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday he hoped a second financial assistance programme for Greece will be finalised soon, adding Greece needed to implement structural economic reforms.

The EU and the International Monetary Fund are exasperated by a string of broken promises by Athens and weeks of disagreement over the terms of a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout, with time running out to avoid a default. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty; Writing by Matthias Williams)