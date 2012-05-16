* Barroso says will to stay in euro must come from Greece
* Commission president says alternatives to bailout worse
BRUSSELS May 16 The Greek people are
responsible for their country's future in new elections and must
be aware of the consequences of their vote, the European
Commission's top official said on Wednesday.
Greece is due to hold another election on June 17 after
political parties failed to form a government following an
earlier vote this month. Hostility to a bailout imposed by the
European Union and International Monetary Fund means that the
radical leftist SYRIZA party opposed to the programme could
become the biggest group in parliament.
"On the country's future... it is important that the Greek
people now take a decision fully informed about the consequences
of their decision," Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
told a news conference.
"The ultimate resolve to stay in the euro area must come
from Greece itself," Barroso said.
"We are fully aware that the present situation is asking a
lot of the Greek people and many sacrifices... We must tell the
people that the programme for Greece is the least difficult of
all the difficult alternatives," he said.
Rejection of the bailout terms and the resulting austerity
has increased speculation among investors that Greece could
eventually leave the euro common currency.
Euro zone finance ministers have dismissed talk of Greece
leaving the single currency area as "propaganda and nonsense" on
Monday.