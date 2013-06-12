BRUSSELS, June 12 The European Commission did
not seek the closure of Greece's ERT national broadcaster as
part of budget cuts, European Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday, after the sudden
closure of the public TV and radio services.
"The Commission has not sought the closure of ERT, but nor
does the Commission question the Greek government's mandate to
manage the public sector," Rehn told the European Parliament in
Strasbourg.
"The decision of the Greek authorities should be seen in the
context of the major and necessary efforts that the authorities
are taking to modernise the Greek economy. Those include
improving its efficiency and effectiveness of the public
sector," he said in a statement to deputies.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)