BRUSSELS, July 8 The outlook for Greece's
bailout programme remains uncertain, with differences still to
be worked out between the Greek govenrment and its creidtors,
the European Union and International Monetary Fun said on
Monday.
"While important progress continues to be made, policy
implementation is behind in some areas," the so-called "troika"
of creditors said in an update on Greece's bailout programme,
which will be discussed later by euro zone finance ministers.
"The authorities have committed to take corrective actions
to ensure delivery of the fiscal targets for 2013-14 and achieve
primary balance this year," it said, but added:
"The mission and the authorities agreed that the
macroeconomic outlook remains broadly in line with programme
projections, with prospects for a gradual return to growth in
2014. The outlook remains uncertain, however."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Luke Baker)