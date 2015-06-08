BRUSSELS, June 8 Greek officials met on Monday
with EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on what reforms
Greece must implement to get new loans, but there was no new
proposal from Athens to which its creditors could agree to, an
EU official said.
"A meeting between Commissioner Moscovici and the Greek
representatives took place on the request of the Greek
authorities," an EU official said.
"All exchanges of information at this stage are useful.
However, no agreement is possible unless all three institutions
agree," the official said, referring to the International
Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European
Commission which represent Greece's creditors in the talks.
"These are the rules of the game, as agreed between Greece
and all other euro zone countries on February 20," the official
said.
Asked why no agreement between Greece and its creditors was
possible at this stage, the official said:
"There is no proposal for the three institutions
representing the creditors to agree to at this stage."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)