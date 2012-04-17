* Officials present long list of problems facing Greece
* EU Commission urges Greece to build on its strengths
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, April 17 Greece must liberalise its
labour market and business environment and focus on its public
finances and credit flow to companies if it wants to make a
positive impact on its economy this year, a draft European
Commission document showed.
The European Union's executive arm will publish on Wednesday
a series of ideas on how the contracting Greek economy can
return to growth, which the country badly needs to be able to
service its huge debts.
In the report that runs to more than 40 pages, however,
officials list a litany of problems facing the Greek economy,
whose recovery is key for the future of the euro currency.
"Greece suffers from a lack of capacity to implement policy,
manage public finances, collect taxes, open markets to
competition, make public procurement work efficiently and
innovatively, pay suppliers, or offer timely judicial review to
its citizens," they write in the document seen by Reuters.
Elsewhere they seek to strike an optimistic note.
"Greece can build on its many strengths - such as its
shipping sector, its tourism potential, its universities and
generally well-educated work force as well as its location as a
potential logistics and energy hub in South Eastern Europe,"
said the document obtained by Reuters.
Greece, which remains shut out of the financial markets,
will get emergency financing until 2014 from the euro zone and
the International Monetary Fund if it implements an agreed
reform plan.
The Commission draft stressed that before Greece can return
to growth, it has to regain control of its public finances.
Greek public debt is around 160 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) but with great austerity, a debt restructuring and
reforms, Athens is expected to be able to bring that down to
below 117 percent by 2020.
The Greek government should focus on spending cuts rather
than tax hikes to shore up its finances, as this will reduce the
negative impact on the economy and leave more domestic and
foreign savings available to finance business, the document
said. Improving its tax collection is also seen as vital.
CREDIT FLOW
Another priority was restoring the flow of credit to the
economy as Greek banks curbed lending because of a large outflow
of deposits, the paper said. To help change that, Greek banks
are to be recapitalised with money from EU loans by September.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are key drivers
for economic growth and employment because they represent 99.9
percent of all companies in Greece, with micro-enterprises
representing 96.5 percent.
Yet six out of 10 firms saw a deterioration in their
earnings in 2011 compared to 2010, and 150,000 jobs were lost
there last year. A Greek survey showed that 60,000 such firms
would close and a further 240,000 jobs would be lost this year.
"More than 4 billion euros is available to provide
liquidity, working capital and guarantees for lending to SMEs,
and a further 1 billion euros will be made available through the
newly created SME Guarantee Fund," the Commission said.
"Yet this funding is not always finding its way to the real
economy. The Greek authorities and Greek banks should undertake
stronger efforts to monitor the disbursement of existing schemes
and overcome together the obstacles to their effective
implementation," the document said.
Finally, to help boost growth, Greece should liberalise
business, now entangled in bureaucracy and corruption, as
reforms in the production and service sectors could add up to
13.5 percent to Greek GDP over the long-term.
The Commission noted that Greek nominal labour costs in the
business economy should fall 15 percent over the next three
years to restore its cost-competitiveness.
Greek exports could get a quick boost by cutting red tape,
which prolongs the average time needed for export clearance to
20 days on average from the EU average of 10 days.
"This is estimated to result in total export value which is
around 10 percent less than it would otherwise be," the
Commission said.
Bidders for Greek public contracts wait nearly 1 year, twice
as long as the EU average, for contracts to be awarded.
Procedures are inefficient and resource-consuming, and each
triggered on average two appeals, it said.
"This situation penalises suppliers to the public sector and
increases costs. It prevents the acquisition of supplies and
services needed to perform public services, and prevents the
completion of works funded by the EU structural funds," the
paper said.
More gains could come from deregulating sheltered
professions and modernising the electricity and gas sector,
which is dominated by a few inefficient state-owned
quasi-monopolies.
Greece should also remove administrative barriers and
improve poor management in its transport sector, which is key to
making better use of tourism.
Athens also needs to thoroughly overhaul its public
administration.
"Complexity and opacity at all levels create opportunities
for corruption that undermine citizens' confidence in the system
and corrode its effectiveness," it said.
The Commission said the European Union was ready to help
Greece with money and know-how, noting the total financial
assistance to Athens of about 380 billion euros, or 177 percent
of Greek GDP, was unprecedented.
"The success of this process ultimately depends on Greece,"
it said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)