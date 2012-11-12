* Bank lobby says aid delay starves economy of liquidity
* IIF's Tran flags continued risk of Greek default
* Euro zone ministers meet, not expected to sign off aid
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 12 The longer it takes to agree
further aid for Athens, the more damage is done to the Greek
economy, a senior bank industry representative has warned,
flagging a growing sense of alarm about a renewed threat of
default.
"The longer you take over these negotiations about paying
financial aid, the longer you starve the economy of the required
liquidity," said Hung Tran, deputy managing director of the
Institute of International Finance, a global bank lobby group.
"The current situation represents a risk for everyone," he
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"If Greece were to default and be forced out of the euro,
the potential contagion risk to the other member states, the
euro area and the wider economy would be significant."
The remarks from the group that negotiated an earlier,
private-sector restructuring of Greek debt that handed heavy
losses to investors come ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers which will discuss further payments of financial aid
to Greece.
Ministers are not expected to sign off on a fresh loan
tranche to Athens on Monday because they need first to determine
if the country's debts are manageable in the long term.
Greek debt is forecast to reach almost 190 percent of
economic output next year and members of the troika representing
international lenders - the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the European Central Bank - cannot yet
agree on how to make it sustainable.
However, the lenders are in agreement that Greece, which
will see its sixth year of recession in 2013, needs at least two
more years to reach a primary budget surplus that would help put
its debt on a downward path.
"The more you negotiate without coming to a conclusion, the
more you hurt the economy," said Tran, who also criticised the
emphasis put on cutting Greece's debt rather than stimulating
economic growth via investment.
"Focusing exclusively on reducing debt is self defeating and
puts both official sector and private sector creditors at risk,"
he said.
"It doesn't matter if in five or ten years' time the value
of their debt is x or y. They need financing now to get their
economy out of a downward spiral. We need a demand shock to
offer people some glimmer of hope."
The IIF's Tran, who worked closely on the earlier debt
restructuring, said any further cuts to Greece's debts should
come from public-sector lenders. These include governments and
central banks, none of which are keen to write down the value of
loans.
"The holding by the private sector now accounts for less
than one third of Greek debt," he said. "Any further meaningful
reduction in the debt has to come from the official sector."
Greece must redeem 5 billion euros in Treasury bills coming
due on Nov. 16. Because the EU and IMF have not yet released a
new aid tranche, the finance ministry has said it will issue new
bills that will cover the outstanding amount at an auction on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)