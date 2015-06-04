BRUSSELS, June 4 There is good progress in
cash-for-reforms talks between Greece and its creditors,
European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on
Thursday, expressing optimism a deal would be reached, but
noting there was still some way to go.
Speaking at a seminar of the European Political Strategy
Centre, Moscovici said the negotiations, which had been dragging
on since late January without much progress, had accelerated
strongly since a meeting of euro zone finance minister in April.
"The negotiations ... are in a different phase, they are
fruitful and good progress is under way," Moscovici said.
"An agreement ... is possible but there is still a way to go
to achieve it and there is little time to do so," he said noting
that the government in Athens was quickly running out of cash
and that the existing bailout for Greece ended on June 30.
"This is why the next hours and days are absolutely
essential, but I am optimistic because where there is will
there is a way," he said, stressing that both Greece's creditors
and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wanted the country to
remain part of the euro zone.
