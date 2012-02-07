* As Greek deal nears, threat of failure also grows
* Multiple elements still need to fall into place
* Athens has 14.5 bln euro bond payment on March 20
* Analysts expect deal in short-term, further trouble ahead
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 For two years, European
officials have wrestled with Greece to try to save the country
from financial ruin. Yet the closer talks get to a definitive
deal, the greater the risk seems to get that negotiations might
collapse once and for all.
Deadlines have come and gone, as have rescue packages, but
now there is a firm one. Greece will be unable to meet massive
bond payments on March 20 without more aid.
A first, 110-billion-euro plan was put together in May 2010,
only to prove insufficient as Greece's situation worsened. A
second, 130-billion-euro deal was agreed last October, but is
yet to be finalised despite drawn-out, high-pressure
negotiations that have left nerves and tempers frayed.
So many moving parts now need to come together at a single
moment to clinch the deal that the danger of one piece being out
of place and scuppering the whole enterprise has never been
greater.
"They are dancing on a razor's edge," said Janis
Emmanouilidis, a senior analyst at the European Policy Centre in
Brussels who has written extensively on the debt crisis.
"Time is now really, really short. The further the crisis
develops, the more intense these moments become. If something
goes wrong, and that's becoming increasingly possible, at some
point it could all not work out, with whatever consequences."
Emmanouilidis, a German-speaking Greek who in that respect
straddles the poles of Europe's debt debacle, thinks it will
work out in the near-term, with Greece's political leaders
reaching a last-minute accord with the EU and IMF.
The lenders have demanded all parties sign up to the
austerity measures demanded as part of the second bailout but
with elections approaching in April, that could be akin to
writing a political suicide note.
Even if they do sign up, there are several other elements
that could go wrong in a multifaceted conundrum that has been
likened to playing three-dimensional chess but which sometimes
now borders on quantum physics for its complexity.
"The trend is that the situation is becoming more and more
dangerous as the variables increase. The puzzle is becoming more
complicated and the danger is bigger than ever before. But I
still think things will fall into place," Emmanouilidis said.
DELICATE MACHINERY
For that to happen, at least six things have to come
together between now and an EU leaders' summit on March 1 - the
next putative deadline, although that could also be pushed back.
First, Greece's political parties need to agree that they
are committed to a deal, which is no simple task given elections
are due in April and every party leader is bidding for power.
Next the Greek government needs to submit a written
commitment on the agreement to the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the
'troika' of overseers monitoring Greece's economic progress.
Then a deal that Athens has struck with private holders of
Greek debt, which would see those creditors exchange around 200
billion euros of bonds for longer-dated securities with a lower
coupon and half as much nominal value, has to hold - a sensitive
process called a bond exchange that can take weeks.
At the same time, the troika must agree that the relief
delivered by the bond exchange is sufficient to cut Greece's
debts to 120 percent of GDP by 2020, from about 160 percent now
- a stipulation the IMF is particularly firm on.
If that is not the case, then there may have to be a further
negotiation over the official sector - the ECB and national euro
zone central banks - possibly taking a writedown on some of
their Greek bond holdings to bring the debt burden down further.
Euro zone finance ministers must sign off on all of that and
launch the process of raising the funds Greece needs via the
European Financial Stability Facility, their bailout fund.
And all of that must happen without parliamentary committees
in Germany and Finland - which have to grant approval for their
governments to commit - raising last-minute objections.
In all of those steps, analysts and officials see the
greatest risk at the start of the process, with Greece's
political parties, which were again in negotiations on Tuesday
but have so far shown little inclination to bite the bullet.
"The last mile has to be covered by the Greek political
parties, the last mile to reach the second programme and to
ensure a sustainable plan," said Amadeu Altafaj, the European
Commission's spokesman on economic and monetary affairs.
"We still hope for an agreement this afternoon at the
meeting that Mr. Papademos will hold with the party leaders," he
said, referring to the prime minister's last-ditch bid. "But we
are running out of time."
For Christoph Weil, a euro zone economist at Commerzbank, it
is also Greece's politicians who have the ability to cut the
Gordian knot, or else scuttle the EU's efforts, depending on how
they respond to the troika's demands.
"My base scenario is that there will be an agreement and we
will see a second rescue package, so the problem will be under
control for the moment," he said on Tuesday.
"But in the longer run I am pessimistic, I think it is only
a question of time before the Greeks leave the euro. Because
they are unable to reform, the government is unable to reform
its institutions at all."
Those feelings are reflected by others. It may be that Greek
party leaders and the government deliver at the very last second
and a debt default - failure to meet a 14.5 billion euro bond
redemption on March 20 - is averted.
That, combined with the expectation that EU leaders will
agree in March to increase the ceiling on their rescue fund to
750 billion euros, and that the ECB will deliver another shot in
the arm to debt markets with more cheap three-year loans on Feb.
29, could shift the debt crisis onto a positive footing.
But still Greece's problems will linger. Already analysts
expect Athens won't meet its commitments even if it signs up to
them. That failure could be exposed at the first review, in
theory due three months after the next programme is agreed.
"The lack of confidence in Greece's ruling class has never
been so high," said Emmanouilidis. "There's this feeling that
they can't deliver and also this sense that if they can't
deliver, then the euro zone will have to do without them.
"My feeling is that it will work out now, but if you look
further ahead, beyond March... I don't know."