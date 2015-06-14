BRUSSELS, June 14 Last ditch talks between
Greece and the institutions representing its creditors did not
succeed in a deal on Sunday, leaving the final decision on
whether the country is going to default to euro zone finance
ministers, the European Commission said on Sunday.
Greece is in last-ditch talks with its international
creditors on what reforms it is to implement to get new funding
from the creditors to avoid bankruptcy.
"President Juncker made a last attempt this week-end to
find, via personal representatives and in close liaison with
Commission, ECB and IMF experts, a solution with Prime Minister
Tsipras that would allow for a positive assessment in time for
the Eurogroup on Thursday 18 June," the Commission said.
"While some progress was made, the talks did not succeed as
there remains a significant gap between the plans of the Greek
authorities and the joint requirements of Commission, ECB and
IMF in the order of 0.5-1 percentage of GDP, or the equivalent
of up to 2 billion of permanent fiscal measures on an annual
basis," it said in a statement.
"In addition, the Greek proposals remain incomplete. On this
basis, further discussion will now have to take place in the
Eurogroup," it said referring to a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on June 18th in Luxembourg.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)