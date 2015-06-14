(Repeats to correct typos, adds first names of officials)

BRUSSELS, June 14 Last-ditch talks between Greece and the institutions representing its creditors did not succeed in securing a deal on Sunday, leaving a final decision on a possible default to euro zone finance ministers, the European Commission said.

Greece is arguing with its international creditors - the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission - over the reforms it must implement to win new funding and avert bankruptcy.

"(Commission) President (Jean-Claude) Juncker made a last attempt this weekend to find, via personal representatives and in close liaison with Commission, ECB and IMF experts, a solution with Prime Minister (Alexis) Tsipras that would allow for a positive assessment in time for the Eurogroup on Thursday 18 June," the Commission said.

"While some progress was made, the talks did not succeed as there remains a significant gap between the plans of the Greek authorities and the joint requirements of Commission, ECB and IMF in the order of 0.5-1 percentage points of GDP, or the equivalent of up to 2 billion of permanent fiscal measures on an annual basis," the EU executive said in a statement.

"In addition, the Greek proposals remain incomplete. On this basis, further discussion will now have to take place in the Eurogroup," it said referring to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 18 in Luxembourg. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)