BRUSSELS, June 14 Last-ditch talks between
Greece and the institutions representing its creditors did not
succeed in securing a deal on Sunday, leaving a final decision
on a possible default to euro zone finance ministers, the
European Commission said.
Greece is arguing with its international creditors - the
European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Commission - over the reforms it must implement to win
new funding and avert bankruptcy.
"(Commission) President (Jean-Claude) Juncker made a last
attempt this weekend to find, via personal representatives and
in close liaison with Commission, ECB and IMF experts, a
solution with Prime Minister (Alexis) Tsipras that would allow
for a positive assessment in time for the Eurogroup on Thursday
18 June," the Commission said.
"While some progress was made, the talks did not succeed as
there remains a significant gap between the plans of the Greek
authorities and the joint requirements of Commission, ECB and
IMF in the order of 0.5-1 percentage points of GDP, or the
equivalent of up to 2 billion of permanent fiscal measures on an
annual basis," the EU executive said in a statement.
"In addition, the Greek proposals remain incomplete. On this
basis, further discussion will now have to take place in the
Eurogroup," it said referring to a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on June 18 in Luxembourg.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)