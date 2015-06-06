BRUSSELS, June 6 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker declined on Saturday to take a phone call
from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras because Athens has not
yet sent in reform proposals that it promised for Thursday, an
EU official said.
"The Greek prime minister requested a phone call for 1100
CET on Saturday, but Juncker declined because there has been no
progress in the discussions and proposals that the Greek side
promised on Wednesday night to deliver on Thursday have not
arrived," the official said.
"There have been no new developments so there was nothing to
discuss," the official said.
Tsipras was also due to return to Brussels for further
discussions in person on Friday, but didn't.
Instead he spurned "absurd" terms of proposed aid from
lenders in Greek parliament and delayed a debt payment to the
International Monetary Fund.
In a defiant speech aimed at winning parliament's backing
for his rejection of the austerity-for-aid package, Tsipras
balanced indignation with confidence that a deal was "closer
than ever before" to keep his country inside the currency bloc.
"We know that it is in part theatre, but we don't have to
play a part in every scene of the drama," the EU official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)