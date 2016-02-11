BRUSSELS Feb 11 Talks with Greece on reforms are progressing but more needs to be done on pensions reform, fiscal issues and the setting up of a privatisation fund, the head of the group of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday.

"Progress has been achieved on important issues, but further work is still needed in a number of areas," the head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference at the end of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

He called on Greek authorities to pursue discussions on the open issues in order to reach an agreement with lenders within the current Greek bailout programme. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)