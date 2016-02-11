BRUSSELS Feb 11 Talks with Greece on reforms
are progressing but more needs to be done on pensions reform,
fiscal issues and the setting up of a privatisation fund, the
head of the group of euro zone finance ministers said on
Thursday.
"Progress has been achieved on important issues, but further
work is still needed in a number of areas," the head of the
Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference at the end
of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.
He called on Greek authorities to pursue discussions on the
open issues in order to reach an agreement with lenders within
the current Greek bailout programme.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)