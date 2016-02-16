BRUSSELS Feb 16 The group of European Union
experts who helped Greece abide by the terms of its bailout
programmes had several shortcomings and missed some of its
targets, EU auditors said on Tuesday.
Set up in 2011 after Greece was bailed out by euro zone
countries, the EU Commission's task force had about 50 staff
that provided technical assistance to spend EU development money
and reform the Greek public administration and the tax system.
"Although the Task Force proved itself as a mechanism for
delivering complex technical assistance, there were weaknesses
in the design of some projects and only mixed results in terms
of influence on the progress of reform," the EU auditor Baudilio
Tomé Muguruza said in a statement.
The report, produced by the European Court of Auditors, an
EU institution in charge of auditing EU's finances, found that
technical assistance was delivered to the Greek authorities in
accordance with the task force's mandate, but it did not always
advance the reforms sufficiently.
Auditors said also that the task force lacked a clear plan
because it was set up in haste to face the Greek emergency.
"A comprehensive needs analysis was (..) available, allowing
the Commission to take a political decision to answer the
urgency of the Greek request," the European Commission replied
to the auditors' remarks in a statement included in the report.
The task force differed from the so-called 'troika' set up
by the Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund, to design reforms in Greece.
However, the task force drew much criticism as the troika
did, and was dismantled in July 2015 after pressure from the
leftist government of Alexis Tsipras.
While praising the system set up by the task force to
monitor progress, the auditors raised concerns on some
inconsistencies and lack of a systematic approach in assessing
results.
The task force achieved its targets only partially, auditors
concluded.
"Progress on structural spending was good, but only
partially effective in public administration and taxation
reform," the report said, conceding that the group of experts
worked in a "volatile political situation in Greece" and the
results were often beyond its control.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)