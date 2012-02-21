BRUSSELS Feb 21 Greece's economic
problems are unique and the process of involving the private
sector in a debt restructuring will not be repeated in other
euro zone countries, the European commissioner for economic
affairs said on Tuesday.
"Greece is a specific and unique case which will not be
repeated in the case of other euro area countries," Olli Rehn
told a news conference after a deal was struck to keep Greece
afloat via new financing of 130 billion euros.
"Besides, both Ireland and Portugal are on track in
implementing their programmes and these programmes help these
countries adjust fiscally and reform their economies."
Tuesday's deal will involve Greece's private sector
creditors taking around a 75 percent net-present-value loss on
up to 200 billion euros of bonds they hold.
