BRUSSELS, March 2 The European Commission said
it was mediating between Spain, Portugal and Greece after Madrid
and Lisbon complained to the EU executive about accusations by
Greek left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' that they were
conspiring against Athens.
Tspiras accused Spain and Portugal of leading a conservative
conspiracy to topple his anti-austerity government because they
feared the rise of the left in their own countries.
Spain's centre-right prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, hit back
on Sunday saying his country, which was struggling with its own
financial problems, had lent billions of euros to help Greece.
He said Spain was not responsible "for the frustration
generated by the radical Greek left that promised the Greeks
something it couldn't deliver on."
Portugal and Greece complained to the European Commission,
asking the EU executive arm to comment on the Greek remarks.
"The complaint, including a request to comment, from the
Spanish and Portuguese governments has been communicated to the
Commission over the weekend and this is regarding the statement
of Prime Minister Tsipras," a Commission spokeswoman told the
daily news briefing.
"We are now in close contact with all actors involved ... in
order to ensure there is unity among EU member states and
especially among the EU states of the euro zone," she said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)