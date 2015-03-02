(Adds German, Portuguese comments)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 2 The European Commission said
it was seeking to maintain EU unity after Greece accused Spain
and Portugal of conspiring against it, triggering complaints
from Madrid and Lisbon and a charge of "foul play" from Berlin.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused Spain and
Portugal of leading a conservative conspiracy to topple his
anti-austerity government because they feared the rise of the
left in their own countries.
Spain and Portugal complained to the European Commission
about the remarks. Germany, whose relations with Athens are
strained over the Greek government's reluctance to reform, also
weighed in against Tsipras's remarks.
"By European standards, this was very unusual foul play. We
don't do that in the Eurogroup, that's not appropriate," a
spokesman from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
on Monday during a regular press conference in Berlin.
Greece will run out of cash this month and needs new euro
zone loans to avoid default. It can only get them if it
implements reforms the previous Greek government promised, but
which Tsipras has vowed to discontinue.
Countries that had to implement their own reforms, such as
Ireland, Portugal and Spain, argue Greece should not get
preferential treatment.
"The Portuguese government was a bit perplexed by the
statements (by Tsipras)," Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos
Coelho said on Monday.
"It is a natural demand that we were demanding, as other
governments were demanding, that the Greek government express,
in a clear way, its willingness to meet the responsibilities
taken on by Greece in the past," Coelho said.
"It cannot be considered, in any way, as an attempt to
overthrow governments, or conspire against governments,
whatsoever," he said.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy commented on Sunday
that his country, which was struggling with its own financial
problems, had lent billions of euros to help Greece and that it
was not responsible "for the frustration generated by the
radical Greek left that promised the Greeks something it
couldn't deliver on."
The European Commission confirmed it had received complaints
from Portugal and Spain.
"The complaint, including a request to comment, from the
Spanish and Portuguese governments has been communicated to the
Commission over the weekend and this is regarding the statement
of Prime Minister Tsipras," a Commission spokeswoman told the
daily news briefing.
"We are now in close contact with all actors involved ... in
order to ensure there is unity among EU member states and
especially among the EU states of the euro zone," she said.
