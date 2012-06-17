LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 17 The second rescue package for Greece from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund is the basis for Greek economic growth and jobs, the European Union's top two officials said in a statement after the preliminary results of Greek elections.

The results showed that the New Democracy, which supports the rescue package and the reforms it entails, won the ballot.

"The second economic adjustment programme agreed between Greece and the Eurogroup is the basis upon which to build growth, prosperity and jobs for the Greek people," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said.

"We stand ready to continue assisting Greece in achieving these goals," they said on the eve of a summit of the world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies in Mexico.