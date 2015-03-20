BRUSSELS, March 20 "Brussels, 20 March 2015
Statement by the Presidents of the European Council, the
Commission and the Eurogroup on Greece
We fully adhere to the agreement of the Eurogroup of 20 February
2015.
In the spirit of mutual trust, we are all committed to speed up
the work and conclude it as fast as possible.
Within the framework of the Eurogroup agreement of 20 February
2015, the Greek authorities will have the ownership of the
reforms and will present a full list of specific reforms in the
next days.
We reconfirmed the practical agreement on the process: The
policy talks take place in Brussels. The fact-finding missions
take place in Athens.
The Eurogroup stands ready to reconvene as soon as possible."
