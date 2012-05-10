* EU leaders press Greek politicians to support bailout
* Different outcome hoped for if new Greek elections held
* Rejection of EU/IMF programme could put Greece out of euro
zone
* Verbal and financial squeeze being applied to Athens
By Luke Baker and Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, May 10 In a loosely coordinated
strategy, the EU's top officials, European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, have telephoned Greek party leaders in recent days to
spell out that if Greece wants to stay in the euro it must abide
by the terms of the EU/IMF bailout, several sources said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her finance minister,
Wolfgang Schaeuble, and other influential voices such as
European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen have
delivered the same message publicly
European leaders have concluded that Greece will need a
second election and aim to apply enough pressure on politicians
and voters by then to engineer a majority in favour of Athens'
bailout. Privately, European Union officials are alarmed at the
potential turmoil for the euro currency area if Greece were to
tear up its austerity programme and default on its debt.
"Certainly we are very aware of the seriousness of the
situation and we are delivering our message very firmly," said
one EU official involved in coordinating the calls. "We are not
the only ones. The message is coming from everywhere."
As well as leaving Greek politicians in no doubt as to the
devastation the country would face, the aim is to shock Greek
electors into turning a second round of polling into a vote for
or against the euro, producing a clearer result.
Opinion polls show 75-80 percent of Greeks want to stay in
the euro. The calculation is that the desire to retain the
currency will ultimately trump opposition to the bailout.
If faltering efforts to form a coalition fail, as appears
increasingly likely, another parliamentary election could be
held as soon as mid-June, with most estimates suggesting June 17
as the date.
That leaves around a month for Brussels and other capitals
to press the message on Athens and the Greek people.
Schaeuble, a stern critic of Greece over its failure to meet
its bailout targets, defined the choice in crystal terms during
a visit to Brussels on Wednesday, saying that if the country
wanted to keep the euro it had to stick to agreed reforms.
He also reversed the psychology, saying that if Greece
wanted to leave the currency union, there was little that could
be done to stop it. That echoed language used by Merkel and
outgoing French President Nicolas Sarkozy in November last year,
when Greece also appeared close to leaving the euro zone.
"If Greece decides not to stay in the euro zone, we will not
be able to force it," Schaeuble said, pointing out that Asmussen
had made similar comments. "That is nothing new."
The official line is that there can be no renegotiation of
the bailout programme, which was only adopted finally in
February. But privately, some Brussels officials are calculating
how much more funding Greece might need if its targets were
pushed back a year to soften the austerity a little.
ARM-TWISTING
The euro zone applied firm financial pressure on Athens on
Wednesday, with the European Financial Stability Facility, the
700 billion euro fund being used to finance Greece's second
bailout, withholding a portion of the next scheduled payment to
Athens.
While there was no suggestion that the decision was
coordinated or linked to the political pressure being exerted,
the board of the EFSF, made up of representatives from the 17
countries in the euro zone, agreed to disburse only 4.2 billion
euros of a planned 5.2 billion euro payment to Greece.
"The remaining funds of 1.0 billion euros are not needed
before June and will be disbursed depending on the financing
needs of Greece," the EFSF said in a statement.
The head of the fund, Klaus Regling, turned the screw
further on Thursday, saying no money beyond that would be paid
to Athens until inspectors from the European Commission,
European Central Bank and IMF have had a chance to visit.
The next visit of the three organisations, together known as
the troika, was expected in June, but is now unlikely to happen
until there is a new Greek government in place.
The ultimate aim of the EU's pressure is not only to ensure
that a government is formed in Athens and that it sticks to the
bailout programme, but that the country honours its obligations
to its creditors, most of whom are now euro zone member states.
Any risk of Greek default or of the country leaving the euro
zone - which would be a de facto default - will have an
immediate impact on the finances of most other euro zone states.
"After the private-sector writedown, we are even more stuck
with Greece than before, because if they default, they default
to us," said an EU official involved in debt negotiations.
"Tactically, it makes sense to frame the choice as either
you deliver or you're out. But in substance, it can't be framed
that way because we can't afford to lose Greece."
The goal therefore has to be to exert pressure without
pushing Greece over the edge, which means emphasising the
benefits of euro zone membership while firmly underlining the
obligations to the bailout for the good of the country.
If Greece can't stick to its second bailout - having already
failed to meet the demands of the first programme agreed two
years ago - there will be no third chances, officials insist.
"If they cannot implement the programme, they will default,"
said a third EU source. "I just don't see that the politics will
be there for creditor states to open their wallets again."