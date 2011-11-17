BRUSSELS Nov 17 Greece has 60 billion
euros ($80 billion) in unpaid taxes because of tax avoidance and
lack of compliance, a report by the European Commission's task
force on Greece said on Thursday.
The figure is equivalent to around 25 percent of Greek gross
domestic product. Greece's total public debt stands at 370
billion euros, or around 160 percent of GDP.
Of the 60 billion euros of unpaid taxes, half is in
uncollected taxes that are already subject to court cases, some
of which have been running for more than 10 years, the report
said. Only about 8 billion euros is quickly recoverable.
"Even though the actual prospects for collection are very
low, the very size of these tax arrears casts a doubt over the
efficacy of the overall tax administration," the report said.
"A number of areas for rapid progress have been identified
including debt collection, large taxpayers, dispute resolution,
and tax audit," the report said.
"There are additional areas for development such as
management and organisation of the tax administration, risk and
revenue analysis, taxpayer services," it said.
The Commission's Task Force on Greece has the task of
identifying and coordinating all technical assistance to Greece
to help reforms in the country and boost its economic growth.
