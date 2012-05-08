* EU's Rehn: need to pursue growth and consolidation
* Growth agenda given new impetus by anti-austerity votes
* EU leaders to discuss growth on May 23
By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, May 8 European Union countries must
find ways to boost growth at the same time as putting public
finances in order, and EU leaders will meet on May 23 to discuss
how to achieve these twin aims, top EU officials said on
Tuesday.
The 17 euro zone countries want to regain market confidence
in their public finances after a two-year sovereign debt crisis
boosted borrowing costs for most, cut off Greece, Portugal and
Ireland from markets and now threatens to engulf Spain.
But some policymakers and economists say the euro zone has
been too focused on fiscal consolidation, which hurts economic
growth, making debt sustainability even harder and threatening
to start a vicious circle of austerity and shrinking output.
The European Commission said on Tuesday there was really no
choice between austerity or growth, because both were necessary.
"The debate of consolidation versus growth is a false
debate," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
told a news briefing.
"In the current economic situation of low growth and high
debt there is no choice - we need to pursue both
simultaneously."
After an anti-austerity backlash by voters in Greece and
France on Sunday, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy
called a summit of EU leaders for May 23 to discuss "the
European growth agenda", his letter to leaders showed.
The informal dinner on May 23 is to lay the ground for
another meeting on June 28-29 when leaders are to take formal
decisions on their growth and budget consolidation strategy.
DEBATE GAINS MOMENTUM
The discussion has been given new momentum by the victory in
presidential elections in France of Socialist Francois Hollande,
who campaigned to shift focus from austerity to growth.
And in Greece's parliamentary elections, parties supporting
an EU/IMF austerity package to make the country's debt
sustainable failed to win a majority, with resulting uncertainty
over who might be able to form a government in Athens.
The balancing act the EU faces is difficult because, unlike
debt-financed government spending, structural reforms that
increase economic growth take time to produce results, and
investors are impatient.
Less ambitious fiscal consolidation, leaving more tax money
to fuel growth, would be quicker, but would undermine efforts by
the euro zone to show it is serious about putting its fiscal
house in order and probably damage investor confidence.
"Fiscal consolidation must be pursued in a growth-friendly
and differentiated manner," Rehn said.
This means those EU countries with sound public finances
should allow social safety nets built into their economies, like
spending on unemployment benefits, to cushion the impact of the
economic slowdown.
But countries under close market scrutiny, like Greece,
Ireland and Portugal, as well as Spain and Italy, should focus
on restoring investor confidence through tough fiscal policy.
To do something quickly for growth, the Commission is
proposing to boost the capital of the European Investment Bank -
which finances infrastructure projects in Europe - by 10 billion
euros ($13 billion).
This would increase the EIB's lending capacity by 60 billion
euros and have a total investment impact, together with private
financing it would attract, of 180 billion euros.
The Commission also wants to front-load spending on
infrastructure in the European Union's budget and to use project
bonds - EU debt issued to finance specific projects.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker; editing by Rex
Merrifield and Stephen Nisbet)