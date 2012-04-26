* Monti, Di Rupo and Van Rompuy say budget reforms not
enough
* Monti warns that fiscal reforms are deflationary, won't
create demand
* Focus on growth follows ECB president's call for "growth
compact"
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, April 26 Italy's Prime Minister Mario
Monti backed a call on Thursday to reorientate the EU's sick
economy towards growth, saying that concentrating on budgetary
discipline alone could leave the continent in a prolonged slump.
Responding to the European Central Bank's message that it
was up to leaders to pull Europe out of its devastating debt
crisis, Monti said countries needed "new policy skills" as well
as structural reforms and government spending cuts.
"I believe that is the factor which is in shortest supply at
the moment in spite of so many good individual and collective
efforts," Monti told business leaders in a speech in Brussels.
"If there is no demand, growth will not materialise. All the
reforms we are putting in place now are deflationary," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi called on Wednesday in Brussels
for a "growth compact", which was also welcomed by French
presidential front runner Francois Hollande and other European
leaders.
"I am pleading for a European pact on growth," Belgian Prime
Minister Elio Di Rupo told the conference before Monti's
address.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs EU
leaders' summits, said growth was now "the highest priority for
European leaders" and that he may convene an informal meeting of
leaders at some point ahead of the EU summit of heads of state
and government on June 28-29.
Monti was careful not to criticise the German-led drive to
rein in Europe's debts and fiscal deficits, which have sapped
investor confidence, especially in the 17-nation euro zone.
"We reject the old style of intentional growth through
expansionary deficits... ephemeral deficit spending," he said.
But with the euro zone slipping into its second recession in
just three years and with unemployment at record highs,
politicians sense that recently implemented structural reforms
to labour, goods and services markets, may be moving too slowly.
"Structural reforms... will make a difference over time,"
Van Rompuy said. "We must tell the truth. There are no magic
formulas, reforms take time and so does their impact on jobs and
growth."