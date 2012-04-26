* Monti, Van Rompuy and Di Rupo say budget reforms not
enough
* Monti says fiscal reforms won't create demand
* Focus on growth follows ECB call for "growth compact"
* Van Rompuy may hold leaders' meeting ahead of June summit
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, April 26 Italy's Prime Minister Mario
Monti backed a call on Thursday to aim the EU's stalling economy
towards growth, saying that concentrating on budget savings
alone could leave the continent in a prolonged slump.
Responding to the European Central Bank's message that it
was up to leaders to pull Europe out of its devastating debt
crisis, Monti said countries needed "new policy skills" as well
as structural reforms and government spending cuts.
"I believe that is the factor which is in shortest supply at
the moment in spite of so many good individual and collective
efforts," Monti told business leaders in Brussels.
"If there is no demand, growth will not materialise. All the
reforms we are putting in place now are deflationary," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi earlier called for a "growth
compact", which was also welcomed by French presidential
front-runner Francois Hollande and other leaders.[I D:nL6E8FP39W]
The European Union, which generates about a fifth of global
output, has struggled to strike a balance between austerity and
growth as it seeks to overcome a decade of runaway spending
while grappling with recession.
Britain and Belgium are suffering their second recession in
just three years, while Greece is predicted to remain in a
depression that will shrink output by about 17 percent over four
years.
But with investors driving up borrowing costs for indebted
Spain and Italy, countries have signed up to a German-driven
fiscal compact to enforce debt and deficit-cutting rules more
strictly to try to win back that lost confidence.
"I am pleading for a European pact on growth," Belgian Prime
Minister Elio Di Rupo told the conference before Monti's
address. "We have to mobilise all our intelligence to put Europe
back on track to prosperity."
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs EU
leaders' summits, said growth was now "the highest priority" and
that he may convene a meeting of leaders ahead of the EU summit
of heads of state and government on June 28-29.
Monti was careful not to directly criticise the German-led
drive to rein in Europe's debt, however. He said revising the
fiscal compact, as Hollande has vowed to do if elected French
president, was not on the European agenda.
"We reject the old style of intentional growth through
expansionary deficits," he said.
"TELL THE TRUTH"
With one in 10 European workers out of a job, politicians
sense that recently implemented reforms, including to labour
laws, in mainly southern European economies may be moving too
slowly.
"Structural reforms ... will make a difference over time,"
Van Rompuy said. "We must tell the truth. There are no magic
formulas, reforms take time and so does their impact on jobs and
growth."
None of the leaders at Thursday's conference offered any
immediate, concrete steps that might quickly revive the euro
zone's economy at a time when demand from China and the United
States looks like its best chance of pulling out of recession.
Di Rupo talked of "revolutionising mentalities" and pushing
for more "entrepreneurial risk-taking" in Europe, while Van
Rompuy said countries should increase the European Investment
Bank's capital so it can lend more to businesses.
But previous attempts to do that have failed in the face of
opposition from countries such as Britain.
Monti joined his British and Dutch counterparts in February
in a letter to top EU officials that pressed for a shift in
policy towards growth, but that too lacked clear solutions.
"Policy margins are limited," Van Rompuy said.