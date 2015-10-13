LONDON Oct 13 Asset managers from two of the
world's top hedge fund centres, the United States and Cayman
Islands, must wait another five months to find out if they can
continue marketing themselves to European Union investors,
prolonging uncertainty in the sector.
A new EU law requires the bloc's European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) to say for the first time whether hedge
fund and private equity rules in non-EU countries are as strict
as those in the 28-country bloc.
A positive view means that asset managers based outside the
EU would be given a "passport" to continue marketing themselves
across Europe, replacing a system of country-by-country private
placement authorisation.
The European Commission takes the final decision on whether
a passport is granted in a lengthy process that has created
uncertainty in the sector.
In July, ESMA said it could not at the time give a view on
the United States, one of the world's biggest hedge fund
centres, as it had concerns over competition - triggering
speculation that no passport will be granted any time soon.
It also lacked information on Hong Kong and Singapore, but
Jersey, Guernsey and Switzerland were given the green light.
ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told the European Parliament's
economic affairs committee on Tuesday that assessments on all
three continue, as well as on a second batch of countries
including the Cayman Islands, where most non-EU hedge fund
managers are based.
"In principle we should be able to meet the March deadline
for next year," Maijoor said.
The industry wants ESMA to speed up its work.
Maijoor said granting a passport would also allow the much
bigger "bread and butter" mutual funds sector from non-EU
countries to operate in the 28-country bloc as well.
"So in principle, the impact is quite substantial. This is
not about a few hedge funds or a few private equity funds,"
Maijoor said.
Granting passports should start a three-year countdown to
the expiry of the national authorisation regime, raising issues
of timing if some countries obtain passports well before others.
A European Commission official told the meeting that the EU
executive would think of how to "stagger" its assessment of when
the national regimes should expire, saying it was not automatic
that they would be switched off after three years.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)