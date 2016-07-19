LONDON, July 19 Hedge funds from the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong should be allowed to continue marketing themselves in the European Union, the bloc's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

The long-delayed recommendation from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to the EU's executive European Commission for endorsement is a taste of what Britain's financial services sector might face after it leaves the bloc.

A new EU law requires ESMA to say for the first time if hedge fund rules in non-EU countries are as strict as those in the 28-country bloc.

A positive view means that asset managers based outside the EU get a "passport" to continue offering services to investors across Europe, replacing a system of country-by-country private placement authorisation.

ESMA also gave the green light to hedge funds from Canada, Guernsey, Japan, Cayman Islands, Jersey, Australia, and Switzerland.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)