April 15 The European health regulator said it extended a safety review of chronic hepatitis C treatments after new data showed patients taking the drugs were at risk of their liver cancer returning.

"The study suggested that these patients were at risk of their cancer coming back earlier than patients with hepatitis C who were not treated with direct-acting antivirals," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. (bit.ly/1MxDslL)

The EMA cited Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Daklinza, AbbVie Inc's Exviera and Viekirax, Gilead Sciences Inc's Harvoni and Sovaldi and Johnson & Johnson's Olysio in its statement. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)