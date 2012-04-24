By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Tough curbs proposed by
European Union lawmakers on ultra-fast trading should be ditched
in favour of measures to keep the overall market stable and free
of abuse, regulators said on Tuesday.
The European Parliament and the bloc's member states are
approving a reform of securities trading rules known as MiFID,
with specific elements curbing high-frequency trading (HFT).
HFT involves placing and then pulling multiple orders faster
than the blink of an eye in a strategy which advocates say
boosts market liquidity but critics fear can lead to market
abuses and excessive volatility.
It represent between half and three-quarters of trading
volume on top exchanges and a rising share of futures and other
derivatives markets.
Some EU lawmakers want a minimum "resting" period for orders
on a trading platform, and a minimum ratio of orders to actual
completed transactions - two moves which some experts believe
would kill off chunks of the HFT market. The lawmakers will next
debate the reform on Wednesday.
Tim Rowe, manager of trading platforms at Britain's
Financial Services Authority (FSA), said policymakers should
focus on behaviour generally and more research was needed to
avoid basing policy on fear.
"We are still running on anecdotes. We need more evidence. I
have not yet heard an explanation why these are a solution to a
problem when you don't yet know what the problem is. I can't see
how resting times work," Rowe told the TradeTech 2012
conference.
A good reason was also needed before forcing trading
platforms across Europe to re-engineer themselves, he added.
Piebe Teeboom, a senior policy advisor at AFM, the Dutch
markets regulator, said the two "micro management" curbs under
consideration should be taken out.
The focus should be on management of core trading systems
such as introducing "circuit breakers" or suspending trading
when markets become disorderly, he said.
The industry should go beyond the "good news" such as HFT
being a boost to liquidity and have a more realistic sense of
the risks, especially after the May 2010 "flash crash" on Wall
Street, Teeboom said.
This refers to when U.S. blue chips went into a brief
tailspin after the impact of an erroneous trade was exacerbated
by ultra-fast trading systems, alarming regulators world wide.
Separately, the Bank of England's executive director for
financial stability, Andrew Haldane, said in remarks made
available on Tuesday that HFT was part of the "financial arms
race" and may have created uncertainties in markets, such as
during the flash crash.
"Liquidity mirages and message traffic congestion are
nibbling away at the common good of market stability," said
Haldane who is also a member of the BoE's new Financial Policy
Committee which will have powers to directly intervene in market
infrastructure from next year.
Haldane welcomed measures such as maximum order cancellation
ratios and strengthening circuit breakers or suspension of
trading, to curb speed races in financial markets.
But Peter Nabicht, executive vice president of Allston
Trading, told TradeTech that regulators should be asking why
people are executing trades and not how, as HFT "provides
liquidity and removes price inefficiency."
Minimum resting times for orders introduce systemic risk
into markets as traders would be stopped from withdrawing in
response to news, Nabicht said.
Mike Williams, chief executive of Genesis Asset Management,
said there was a need to restore investor trust in markets and
it was "hard to fathom that someone could argue you did not have
liquidity before you had HFT".