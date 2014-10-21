BRUSSELS Oct 21 European Union antitrust regulators said on Tuesday that agreements between U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International Inc and chemicals company DuPont on a new global refrigerant for car air conditioners may be anti-competitive.

"The cooperation they entered into in 2010... may have limited its (the refrigerant's) availability and technical development, in breach of EU antitrust rules," the European Commission said in a statement.

It sent a so-called statement of objections or charge sheet setting out its concerns to the companies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)